Warming Up Through Friday

AM Headlines:

Crisp and clear morning

Sunny, dry, and mild afternoon

Quiet, but warming through the week

Reinforcing cold air arrives this weekend First frost/freeze for areas north of I-40?

Discussion:

Tuesday is starting off clear and crisp with temps in the 30s and 40s areawide. Remnants of Ian remain off the Mid-Atlantic coast, keeping the flooding threat across parts of the northeast in the forecast for the next day or two. This also means a dominant northwesterly cool breeze with slightly below-average highs in the to mid-70s through Wednesday. High pressure will fill through the end of the week, as the remnants of Ian get bumped away from the coast. Temps will warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s by Thursday/Friday.

A dry cold front will move across the region Friday, with colder and drier air sinking into the region this weekend. These chilly temps will first invade the midwest late week and stretch to the east and southeast through the weekend. Well below average temps will set up Saturday with overnight lows falling into the 30s and low 40s Saturday night with daytime highs struggling to break out of the 60s for the Piedmont and upper 40s to lower 50s for the highest elevations. It is looking more likely that this could be our first frost of the season for areas north of I-40, but we could even see a freeze for parts of the high country. A few spots: Banner Elk, Jefferson, Boone – already saw temps fall to 32 or below, this past week, but we will likely see a few more locations fall close to this by the weekend.