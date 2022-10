CHARLOTTE — Charlotte firefighters rescued an injured worker from a “below grade” situation at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Firefighters were called shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday to 4399 Rental Car Road on airport property.

Charlotte Fire tweeted out that it took firefighters 15 minutes to bring the worker to safety. Paramedics evaluated the patient who was taken to an area hospital. MEDIC says the worker’s injuries are not life-threatening.