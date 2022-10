MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA — A 34-year-old man has died after falling from his 15th floor balcony at the Patricia Grand Hotel in Myrtle Beach.

The man has been identified as Markell Hope from Akron, Ohio. He died at the scene.

According to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, the man was attempting to do a handstand on the balcony as hurricane Ian roared ashore last week.