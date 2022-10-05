Perfectly Pleasant Fall Forecast

AM Headlines:

Crisp Start

Dry, but pleasantly warmer afternoons through Friday

Cold fronts bring cooler temps for the weekend

Light freeze for higher elevations Saturday/Sunday AM

Tropical Depression #12 in the Atlantic Discussion:

Remnants of Ian finally get pushed away from the east coast today as high-pressure nudges in. Temps will warm into the mid to upper 70s today and tomorrow under mainly sunny skies. Winds will transition out of the southwest ahead of the cold front Friday bringing on the warmest temps we have seen in more than a week as highs jump into the low 80s. Not much moisture with this front, but cooler and drier air will flood, first into the mountains Friday evening, reaching the rest of the area early Saturday. A light freeze will be possible for the higher elevations Saturday and Sunday mornings as temps slip into the 30s. For the rest of the area, highs will struggle to break out of the 60s after beginning the day in the low 50s Saturday. It’s Saturday night into early Sunday when temps dip for the Piedmont. Lows will fall into the low to mid-40s – cold, but not quite reaching frost/freeze territory yet. Temps will warm back into the 70s early next week with rain chances remaining limited.

Tropics:

Tropical Depression #12 has developed in the eastern Atlantic. Not expecting much more out of this storm, as it will likely dissolve over the next few days. Still watching the tropical wave east of the Windward islands. It will likely become a tropical depression sometime over the next few days. No threat for the US.