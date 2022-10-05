Shelter Animals At Risk Of Euthanasia If Not Adopted Or Fostered

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – 45 dogs are in their new forever homes in the Charlotte area, after a major push to get animals out of the county shelter. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control says its goal was to get 30 dogs adopted by the end of the day Wednesday, or else they would have to start euthanizing animals.

They met that goal, and then some. The bad news: 20 dogs were brought into the shelter on Wednesday.

The need to adopt out the dogs is still urgent. Adoption fees are waived through the end of the month when a financial donation of adopter’s choice is made to support shelter programs. Shelter programs include spay and neuter, vaccination, microchipping and ID tags. For example, if you make a $5 donation, the adoption fee is waived.

The animals pictured here are all available for adoption, according to the CMPD ACC website. This is just a small selection of the animals who are available for adoption; there are many more you can see on the CMPD ACC website (link below).

You can also foster an animal, or give an animal a break from the shelter and sign them out for a daycation or a staycation (5 days).

If you’d like to adopt an animal, the shelter is located at:

8315 Byrum Drive

Charlotte, NC 28217

(704) 336-7600

They are open 11A-7P, M-F and 11A – 5P, Saturday and Sunday.

For the CMPD Animal Care and Control website, click here.