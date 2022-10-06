80s Return Ahead Of A Weekend Cool Down

Headlines:

– Warmest day of the week arrives tomorrow ahead of a dry cold front

– Cooler temperatures build in for the weekend

– Patchy frost is possible north of I-40 Sunday and Monday morning.

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the low 50s.

Friday: The warmest day of the week ahead of a cold front. Highs top out near 80.

Weekend: Cooler, but dry. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tropics:

– Tropical Depression Twelve is barely hanging on. This is forecast to dissipate by the end of the week.

– We now have Potential Tropical Cyclone Thirteen north of south America. This system is forecast to become a hurricane as it travels westward. Interests in Nicaragua and Honduras. The area of high pressure over the Gulf of Mexico will keep this away from the United States.

Have a wonderful evening!

Kaitlin