80s Return Ahead Of A Weekend Cool Down

Headlines:
– Warmest day of the week arrives tomorrow ahead of a dry cold front
– Cooler temperatures build in for the weekend
– Patchy frost is possible north of I-40 Sunday and Monday morning.
Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the low 50s.
Friday: The warmest day of the week ahead of a cold front. Highs top out near 80.
Weekend: Cooler, but dry. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Tropics:
– Tropical Depression Twelve is barely hanging on. This is forecast to dissipate by the end of the week.
– We now have Potential Tropical Cyclone Thirteen north of south America. This system is forecast to become a hurricane as it travels westward. Interests in Nicaragua and Honduras. The area of high pressure over the Gulf of Mexico will keep this away from the United States.
Have a wonderful evening!
Kaitlin