Cold Front Brings Cooler Weekend Outlook

AM Headlines:

Some Patchy Fog

Warmer ahead of a cold front today

No rain from this front, but cooler temps this weekend

Some patchy AM Frost for the Mountains

Best chance at rain arrives late next week Discussion:

Some patchy fog is possible this morning, otherwise another quiet and cool start to the day. Highs will reach the low 80s, a few degrees warmer than yesterday ahead of a cold front. This front won’t be able to tap into any moisture, so not expecting any rain as it moves through late today. However, cooler and drier air will fill the region this weekend. Colder air will reach the mountains first then spread across the Piedmont Saturday. Highs will top out near 70. Overnight lows will tumble into the mid-40s for the Charlotte Metro Area, but we could see some patchy frost for the higher elevations as lows fall into the mid-30s. Temps will be slightly cooler Sunday, but we will remain dry and sunny.

Early next week another weak front will pass through the area Monday. An isolated shower is possible, but again not enough moisture to see much more than that. Temps will remain below average through the week with highs reaching the mid-70s. A late-week front will bring the best chance of rain all week by Thursday. This time there will be enough moisture to tap into with scattered showers and storms possible.

Tropics Update:

Tropical Depression 13 has developed near S. America. It will likely become Tropical Storm Julia later today. It will bring up to a foot of rain across parts of Colombia. As it moves back into the South Central Atlantic, it will likely strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall in Nicaragua late this weekend.