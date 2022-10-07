Concord Man Arrested For Alleged Child Sexual Abuse

CONCORD, N.C. — A Concord man is in custody after the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office says at least one victim has come forward about abuse between the years 2000 to 2002.

Officials say the investigation started in October of 2022 and ended with Larry Ray Melton, 51, being arrested.

He is being held under a $3 million dollar bond and is charged with two counts of First Degree Rape of a Child Under 13 Years of Age and one count of First Degree Sexual Offense Against a Child Under 13 Years of Age.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at www.cabarruscrimestoppers.com or by calling 704-93CRIME.