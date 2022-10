CONCORD, N.C. – Police blocked off a section of International Drive Northwest Friday night after a deadly shooting.

CPD officers are working a crime scene on International Dr NW near Corporate Dr NW. The roadway is closed between Republic Ct NW and Global Dr NW. Please use an alternate route. /tjm — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) October 7, 2022

The city spokeswoman sent WCCB a statement that read, in part: “Concord PD is investigating a homicide that occurred at the 400 block of International Dr. They’re working to identify the victim and suspect, and they are talking to multiple witnesses.”

International Drive is an industrial area. We have a crew at the scene and working to get more information.