Cooler, But Beautiful Weekend Ahead

Alerts:

– The first Freeze Watch of the season has been issued for Ashe and Watauga counties. This watch is in effect from Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind direction shifting. Lows in the mid 50s.

Piedmont Weekend: Cooler, but dry. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Sunny skies.

Mountain Weekend: Sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s on Saturday and near 60 on Sunday. Some locations will flirt with freezing on Saturday night with patchy frost likely Sunday morning.

Tropics:

– Tap here for the latest on Tropical Storm Julia

Notes:

– Full Hunter’s Moon is this Sunday, October 9th

Have a wonderful weekend!

Kaitlin