Gaston County Inmate Dies While In Custody

GASTONIA, N.C. — Officials say that Jordan Moses died after being found unresponsive in his jail cell.

This morning, around 5 a.m., staff at the Gaston County Jail found Moses unresponsive and began to perform CPR on him.

Medical and fire department personnel took Moses to CaroMont Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

Moses was awaiting trial in connection to a murder last year on Woodleaf Drive in Gastonia.

As is policy, the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office has asked the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation to conduct an investigation into the death of Jordan Moses.