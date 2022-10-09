Armed Robbery Call Turns Deadly

CHARLOTTE. N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an early morning homicide on Eastway Drive.

On October 9th, just before 1 a.m., police arrived in the 1900 block of Eastway Drive for an armed robbery call.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound. Police have not yet said who might have fired a gun.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a Homicide Unit detective or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 704-334-1600 or at charlottecrimestoppers.com.