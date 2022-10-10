Sources: Carolina Panthers Defensive Coordinator Phil Snow Fired

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers Defensive Coordinator Phil Snow has been fired, according to multiple NFL sources. NFL Reporter Ian Rapoport says Panthers run game coordinator Al Holcomb is expected to be the new defensive coordinator.

This comes just hours after the Panthers announced they fired Head Coach Matt Rhule.

Rhule leaves behind an 11-27 record, according to the Panthers. Rhule, 47, will be replaced on an interim basis by defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach Steve Wilks, per team officials.

Wilks, 53, spent one year as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals and has been on the Panthers coaching staff for six years.