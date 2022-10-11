Charlotte Airport Partially Reopens Upper-Level Roadway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The upper-level roadway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport has partially reopened. The road temporarily closed on September 27 for canopy construction . Airport officials say work on the initial phase of the project is now complete.
The upper-level roadway will close nightly so that contractors can continue work but during the day the road will reopen for passenger drop offs and pick ups. Closure times will vary.
Passengers are still being advised to arrive at the airport early as periodic delays may occur on the road due to heavy traffic in the area.
Please note:
- Airline curbside ticket counters/check-in will reopen on Wednesday, October 12. Until then, check-in at the airlines’ ticket counters in the lobby.
- Special Assistance Zones have returned to their normal location on the upper-level roadway in front of the center door.
- Door 2, the center door, and Door 5 have reopened for entry and exit on the upper level (Departures/Ticketing).
- The smoking area is located on the east end of Departures/Ticketing.
- CLTS’s Cell Phone Lot on Josh Birmingham Parkway will reopen on Wednesday, October 12. Currently, it’s temporarily located in the Daily North Lot.
- Express Deck shuttle bus pick up and drop off remains on the Arrivals/Baggage Claim level, in the bus lane Zone 2.
- Curbside Valet check-in is now on the first level of the Hourly Deck. There are signs directing customers to the new location. A temporary check-in counter is located inside the west subterranean walkway to assist with check-in/checkout operations.