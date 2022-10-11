Charlotte Airport Partially Reopens Upper-Level Roadway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The upper-level roadway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport has partially reopened. The road temporarily closed on September 27 for canopy construction . Airport officials say work on the initial phase of the project is now complete.

The upper-level roadway will close nightly so that contractors can continue work but during the day the road will reopen for passenger drop offs and pick ups. Closure times will vary.

Passengers are still being advised to arrive at the airport early as periodic delays may occur on the road due to heavy traffic in the area.

Please note: