Fire Investigation at Vacant Nursing Home Property

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Fire responded to a “high-risk” fire at a home on Montana Drive in West Charlotte Tuesday morning. The home, which was vacant at the time, is connected to a nearby nursing home.

30 firefighters controlled the incident in 15 minutes. No injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the fire.

Right now, the 1600 block of Montana Dr. to Beatties Ford Rd. is closed due to fire department operations.