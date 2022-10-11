Missing Lincolnton Man Found Dead

UPDATE:

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying that Michael Taylor was found deceased less than a quarter mile from his home. There is no foul play suspected.

PREVIOUSLY (10/07/22):

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating Michael Chad Taylor, 47.

On October 6th, deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Janice Road in Lincolnton, where they spoke with a family member.

The family member said that she left the home on October 2nd for 45 minutes, and when she returned, Taylor was gone.

Michael Taylor was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and purple shorts. He has been diagnosed as bi-polar and requires daily insulin for his Type II diabetes.

He does not have a vehicle and did not take any personal items or necessary medication with him.

Taylor is described as a white man with short black hair, blue eyes, and a full black beard. He is about six feet tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202, or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.