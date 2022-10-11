Ted Budd Speaks at Rally Ahead of Midterm Election

CONCORD, N.C. — Ted Budd, who is running to represent North Carolina in the U.S. Senate, rallied voters in Concord Tuesday.

Budd spoke to constituents at a Keeping NC Red rally at the City Club at Gibson Mill with Sen. John Kennedy. It’s part of Budd’s plan to visit all 100 counties in North Carolina before the midterms.

Great to be in Concord today with Sen. Kennedy! Violent crime is on the rise and we don't need any more soft on crime radicals like Cheri Beasley in the US Senate. pic.twitter.com/wsx75kNkgq — Ted Budd (@TedBuddNC) October 11, 2022

At the event, Budd said the top three biggest concerns he hears from families along the campaign trail are inflation, crime and education.

“What parents want, whether it’s talking about federally or what’s right here in North Carolina as a state issue, parents want a say in their kids’ education,” Budd said Tuesday.

Budd faces democratic candidate Cheri Beasley for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by republican Richard Burr. Burr did not run for reelection this year.

Beasley is the former Chief Justice for the NC Supreme Court.

“It’s the closest race in the country… NC is ground zero if you’re talking about a 50/50 Senate.” – Republican strategist Doug Heye https://t.co/lsL8v58Dj5 — Cheri Beasley (@CheriBeasleyNC) October 11, 2022

The outcome of this election could tip the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

Election day is November 8. Early voting begins on October 20.