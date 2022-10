ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a 13-year-old is dead after a crash on Barrett Mountain Road.

On October 9th, just after 4 p.m., troopers arrived at Barrett Mountain Road for a serious crash.

They say Skylar Chapman, 13, was driving a dirt bike, crossed over the centerline, and crashed head-on into a 2016 Ford F350 pickup truck.

Chapman was critically injured and was flown to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem, where he passed away Monday morning.