Five Killed including a Raleigh Police Officer in Active Shooting

RALEIGH — Five people were killed including an off-duty Raleigh police officer in an active shooting situation on the Neuse River Greenway and a neighborhood in northeast Raleigh, according to Mayor Mayor Mary Ann Baldwin in a news conference Thursday night.

Mayor Baldwin said two other people including a Raleigh K9 officer were taken to the hospital. She said the K9 officer did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Raleigh police said around 8 p.m. Thursday that a suspect is “contained” but not in custody. At 9:37 p.m. Raleigh police tweeted that suspect was in custody.

The active shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the Hedingham neighborhood, and dozens of roads and streets were closed off. Neighbors are being told to stay indoors.

Federal, state and local officers were still on the scene late Thursday.