Cleveland County Elementary School Lockdown Lifted

SHELBY, N.C. — Washington Elementary School was placed on lockdown according to school officials.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says there was a domestic situation involving two males near the school but not on school property. Shots were fired and the school went on lockdown as a precaution. Deputies have made contact with both individuals involved and they are currently being questioned.

Nobody was hurt authorities say.

A spokesperson for the district sent us an email that says “A major disturbance occurred close by in our community today. As a precautionary effort, we immediately locked down our building until the matter was resolved. As you know, we work closely with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of all students. Our wonderful Sheriff’s Office responded quickly and has been on and around our campus to provide an extra layer of support as they worked through the issue. We could not be more thankful for our Sheriff’s Office and school resource officer. Although this did not directly involve our school, they made sure everyone remained safe and secure.”

