CMPD: Suspect In Connection With String Of Arsons In Hospital

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they have a suspect in connection with a string of arsons across the city. One of those fires happened Tuesday morning at an apartment on Mallard View Lane in Northwest Charlotte. No one was hurt. Police say the suspect set two other fires that same day, but they haven’t released which ones.

Police have not named the suspect because he’s in the hospital undergoing a mental evaluation. Authorities say he will be charged as soon as he’s released from the hospital.

CMPD is also investigating two other suspicious fires. One, on Montana Drive, the other on Eastbrook Road that clamed the life of Todd Anthony, a Marine who suffered from Parkinson’s Disease, and was confined to a wheelchair and was unable to escape the burning home.