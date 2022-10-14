Lancaster Man Sentenced To Life For Human Trafficking

LANCASTER, S.C. — This case is the first jury trial conviction for human trafficking in South Carolina.

A 15-year-old girl ran away from her Lancaster County group home in March 2020.

She was then picked up by David Hayden, 53, who is a registered sex offender. The teen was later found to have been trafficked.

On October 13, 2022, Hayden was found guilty of Human Trafficking, First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

Hayden was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

South Carolina passed its human trafficking law in 2012 and additional amendments in 2018. This is the first conviction since the law passed.