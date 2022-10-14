Two Charlotte Schools Under Lockdown After Shooting In Area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A spokesperson with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District has confirmed that both West Charlotte High School and West Mecklenburg High School are currently under lockdown due to police activity in the area.

The lockdown started just after 11 a.m. Friday morning after reports of a shooting on Burbank Drive.

Medic says one person has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police have not released what led to the shooting.

