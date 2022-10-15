U.S. Senate Candidate Cheri Beasley Speaks at Fundraising Event for Alma Adams

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Early voting for the midterm elections gets underway on Oct. 20. Candidates are hard at work trying to win over undecided voters.

North Carolina democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Cheri Beasley joined Congresswoman Alma Adams for Adams’ ‘Mad Hattitude’ event Saturday.

The event at the Le Meridian Hotel in Uptown Charlotte was held in an effort to raise money for Adams’ re-election campaign.

Senator Corey Booker joined Beasley in attendance at the event. Beasley spoke at the event, saying it’s very important to get out to the polls for this election.

“So many communities that we are visiting just today here in charlotte, people are discouraged,” Beasley said Saturday. “It is so important that we have folks representing us that share our values of hard work, faith, integrity and justice.”

Beasley previously served as the Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court. She was the first African American to hold that position.

Beasley is running against republican Congressman Ted Budd for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by republican Richard Burr.

Election day is Nov. 8.