ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department says that the woman died from her injuries at the hospital.

On October 15th, just before 5:30 p.m., police arrived at an accident on Dave Lyle Boulevard near John Ross Parkway.

Police say a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado was trying to make a right turn when the truck hit a 50-year-old woman in the crosswalk.

The driver of the truck has been cited for Failure to Yield Right of Way and police are continuing to investigate this incident.