CHARLOTTE — No arrests after someone fired shots into a house Monday afternoon in east charlotte. It happened on Blendwood Drive in the Shannon Park neighborhood. You can see bullet holes in the windows. fortunately no one was hurt.

WCCB spoke with the homeowner’s cousin who called for the violence to stop. “I just heard somebody came through shooting it up in the daytime. it was like 12 in the afternoon.”

He added, “They blessed. Just hold the gun violence down a little bit. God is good.”