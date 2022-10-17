Coldest Air Of The Season Arrives Midweek

Alerts:

– Freeze Warning in effect for the mountains tonight

– Freeze Watch in effect for the rest of the area Tuesday night into Wednesday

Discussion:

A reinforcing cold front moves through this evening bringing a few showers this evening and a huge cool down in its wake. The coldest air of the season arrives behind this front bringing widespread a frost and freeze to the area midweek. A ridge of high pressure dominates the remainder of the week leaving us rain free.

Forecast:

Tonight: A few scattered showers. Mostly cloudy with clouds decreasing overnight. Lows near 40.

Tuesday: Sunny and cool. Highs only top out in the mid 50s.

Tuesday PM: The coldest air in 190 days returns with lows near freezing.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs near 60.

Tropics:

Nothing!

Have a wonderful week!

Kaitlin