CHARLOTTE, N.C.– A couple in Australia went on a first date they will never forget. The couple kicked the date off by getting tattoos. The pair had just met each other on the dating app Tinder. The woman got a tattoo that included triangles. The man decided to get a tattoo on his forearm. The woman filmed the event on TikTok and it has gotten more than 400,000 views. After the tattoos were done, the couple went to dinner and then checked out a bar and played pool.