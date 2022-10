ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department says that they found seventeen shell casings after the shooting early Monday morning.

On October 17th, just after 2:30 a.m., police were called to a shooting into an apartment on Riverview Road.

Four people in the apartment said that they woke up to multiple gunshots being fired, and officers found damage to the building.

Anyone with information is asked to call 803-329-7293.