Two Arrested After High Speed Chase With Baby In Backseat

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies say that after finding the two suspects, the men tried to crash into a patrol car and drive off, reaching speeds of up to 115 miles per hour with a baby in the back seat.

On October 13th, just after 9 p.m., Burke County Sheriff’s deputies say that they received an anonymous call saying that two men were waving multiple firearms and yelling for someone to come down stairs at the Pond View Apartments in Hildebran.

Investigators then found the suspects and the tan Buick described as being involved in the incident. When deputies attempted to stop the men, the two tried to hit a marked Burke County patrol vehicle to get away.

A chase was then started on Interstate-40 and continued into Catawba County, allegedly reaching speeds of up to 115 miles per hour.

The men later crashed their car in Hickory and were taken into custody. Officials say both the driver, Jer’Michael Davidson, and the passenger, Lee Owens, were armed.

Deputies say that Davidson’s infant was in the backseat and that Owens had crack cocaine in his possession.