Freeze Warning In Effect Wednesday Morning

Headlines:

– Freeze Warnings in effect across the Foothills and Piedmont from 2 am to 9 am as lows dip to freezing overnight

Discussion:

The first freeze of the season is tonight as the coldest air since April spills across the region. If we dip to 32 degrees, it will be a tie for the 5th earliest freeze on record in Charlotte. We will flirt with freezing both Wednesday and Thursday morning with freezing temps likely not being as widespread Friday morning. Temperatures rise through the weekend and into next week.

Forecast:

Tonight: The coldest air in 192 days returns with lows near freezing. Morning frost likely.

Wednesday: AM freeze with some frost. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s near 60.

Wednesday PM: With temperatures near freezing and calm winds, frost Thursday morning will likely be more widespread.

Thursday: AM frost. Sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.

Thursday PM: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Friday: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

Weekend: Beautiful with plenty of sun. Highs in the low 70s with lows in the 40s and low 50s.