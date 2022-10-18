Matthews Police: Uber Driver Arrested For Sexual Assaulting Passenger

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Police say that Vicente Diaz-Gomez, 45, assaulted a woman who was his Uber passenger.

On October 15th, just before 6 a.m., Matthews Police arrived at Novant-Matthews Hospital for a sexual assault call.

The victim said that she was traveling home in an Uber when she was sexually assaulted by the driver.

Warrants were later issued for Vicente Diaz-Gomez, 45, of Charlotte, and he was arrested on a charge of 2nd Degree Rape.

The Matthews Police Department has notified Uber of the incident; however, Uber has not said what Diaz-Gomez’s employment status is currently.

This comes a little over a month after a woman was assaulted on the Crestdale Heritage Trail near downtown Matthews. That suspect has not been found.