Rare Arnold Palmer Doll Stolen from Gastonia Dental Office

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are asking for help to catch a man who broke into a dental office on Hudson Boulevard and stole a rare Arnold Palmer doll.

In a Facebook post, police said the 1998 Starting Lineup Timeless Legend collectible doll is in the original box, and includes the famous golfer’s signature inside the box.

Officers say if you happens to see this very unique item show up for sale at any pawn stores or on any online marketplaces or yard sales sites, GPD wants to hear from you.

If you have any information about this suspect or this burglary, call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000. You may be eligible for a cash reward and callers may remain anonymous.