A Frosty Start Thursday, But Warmer This Weekend

Discussion:

Another freezing night on tap with most neighborhoods dipping to 32 degrees. This will be the last freeze this week with temperatures gradually rising through the remainder of the week. An area of high pressure will stay in control leaving us rain-free.

Forecast:

Tonight: With temperatures near freezing and calm winds, frost Thursday morning will likely be more widespread. Lows: 32.

Thursday: AM frost. Sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.

Thursday PM: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Friday: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

Weekend: Beautiful with plenty of sun. Highs near 70 with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Tropics:

Nothing!

Notes:

– The growing season has officially ended as temperatures dropped below freezing this morning,

– We fell to 30 degrees at Charlotte this morning making it the 5th earliest freeze on record.

– Since we hit freezing, there will be no more freeze warnings until spring.

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin