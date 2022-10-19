Brittanee Drexel’s Killer Sentenced To Life In Prison

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. — The man accused of killing Brittanee Drexel, 17, in April of 2009 was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday. Raymond Moody pleaded guilty to kidnapping, raping and strangling Drexel at a campsite in Georgetown County.

Drexel, who was from Rochester, New York, disappeared while on Spring Break in Myrtle Beach in 2009. Moody was charged in connection with her death in May of this year.

In court, Moody apologized to Drexel’s family. “I was a monster. I was a monster then and I was a monster when I took Brittanee Drexel’s life, ” Moody said. “I don’t have the words to express how horrible I feel and I felt every since that day. I’m very sorry.”

Drexel’s mother, Dawn Pleckan, also spoke in court. She directly addressed Moody saying,”I am so glad my daughter was feisty. She fought back. She fought for her life. We know now that she scratched the hell out of your head, face and neck. You will forever carry the scars of what my daughter did to you, and I hope you are haunted by what you did to her.”