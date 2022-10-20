Gradual Warming Has Started

Discussion:
An area of high pressure will stay in control leaving us dry. Temperatures gradually rise through the weekend with more seasonable weather returning. Our next weather system will be a front midweek next week.
Forecast:
An area of high pressure will stay in control leaving us dry. Temperatures gradually rise through the weekend with more seasonable weather returning. Our next weather system will be a front midweek next week.
Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s in the Piedmont and near 30 in the Mountains.
Friday: Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Weekend: Beautiful with plenty of sun. Highs near 70 with lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Tropics:
Nothing!
Nothing!
Notes:
– Abnormally dry conditions have returned to part of the Piedmont. With dry air, a breeze and leaves on the ground we will have to watch out for an increased fire danger over the next several days.
Have a great evening!
Kaitlin