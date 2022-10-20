Gradual Warming Has Started

An area of high pressure will stay in control leaving us dry. Temperatures gradually rise through the weekend with more seasonable weather returning. Our next weather system will be a front midweek next week.

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s in the Piedmont and near 30 in the Mountains.

Friday: Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Weekend: Beautiful with plenty of sun. Highs near 70 with lows in the mid to upper 40s.