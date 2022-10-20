JCSU Students Host Early Voting Block Party

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Johnson C. Smith University is encouraging students to get out to the polls as early voting gets underway in North Carolina.

To celebrate the first day of early voting Thursday, the University hosted a block party at the TNT Hair Solutions on Beatties Ford Road in West Charlotte. The block party was hosted by Common Cause North Carolina, the New North Carolina Project, the North Carolina Black Alliance, Black Voters Matter and Johnson C. Smith University.

It featured food, music and speakers.

After the party, students marched across the street to the early voting location at the Allegra Westbrooks Regional Library. Organizers wanted to highlight the important voice of HBCU college students in North Carolina.

“Voting does have an impact. It does matter,” said Aniyah Vines with Black Voters Matter. “Black and brown people have fought and died for the right to vote, so being that we’ve come so far we have to make sure we don’t use that freedom in vain.”

Click Here to find your sample ballot in Mecklenburg County.

One-Stop Early Voting Sites:

Mecklenburg County

October 20, 2022 – November 5, 2022

Early Voting Site / Location Address

Allegra Westbrooks Library (West Charlotte) 2412 Beatties Ford Rd.

South County Library (Arboretum Area) 5801 Rea Rd.

Elon Rec. Center (Ballanytyne Area) 11401 Ardrey Kell Rd.

Bank America Stadium (Uptown) 800 S Mint Street

Bette Rae Rec. Center(Near Freedom Dr) 2921 Tuckaseegee Rd.

Cornelius Town Hall 21445 E Catawba Ave.

Eastway Recreation Center 3150 Eastway Park Drive

Hal Marshall (Uptown) 618 North College St.

Hornet’s Nest Pavilion 6301 Beatties Ford Rd.

Independence Library 6000 Conference Drive

Marion Diehl Recreation Center 2219 Tyvola Road

Matthews Library 230 Matthews Station St

Mint Hill Library 6840 Matthew-Mint Hill Rd.

Mtn. Island Library 4420 Hoyt Galvin Way

David B Waymer Rec. Ctr (North County) 14008 Holbrooks Rd.

North County Library 16500 Holly Crest Ln.

South Blvd. Library 4429 South Blvd.

Carmel Area (former BOA Bank) 6611 Carmel Rd.

SouthPark Area (former BOA Bank) 4415 Sharon Rd.

South Park Library (former morrison) 7015 Carnegie Blvd.

Steele Creek TapHaus (Steele Creek Area) 13230 Carowinds Blvd.

UNC Charlotte-Cone Center 9025 University Road

Univ Kohls on Tryon (University Area) 9315 North Tryon St.

West Library 2157 West Blvd.