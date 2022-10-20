Monroe and Charlotte First Responders Pull Worker from Collapsed Trench

UPDATE 5:00 p.m.

One man Has been rescued from trench collapse. He’s being flown to the hospital with serious injuries, according to officials with the city of Monroe.

Original Story October 20, 2022 3:00 p.m.

MONROE, N.C. — The Monroe Fire Department is conducting a technical rescue in the area of MLK Blvd and Skywatch Lane.

Expect road closures on MLK Jr Boulevard near Walter Bickett Elementary.

Charlotte Fire’s collapse team has been called in, and Union County Emergency Management is on scene. At this time crews are working to rescue one individual.