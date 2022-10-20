The Photo Outfitters – Charlottes Newest Hub For Photographers

1/23

CHARLOTTE, NC – The Queen City just got a great new edition! The photo outfitters have opened its door to the public!

Being a photography nerd, I had no choice but to attend the grand opening.

Upon first walking into the shop I was greeted by a beautiful glass china cabinet filled with vintage cameras of all sorts, multiple film cameras, lenses, and even a medium format camera! The walls are decorated with photographs taken all over the world by the owners, Tony, and Cannon (pun intended.)

As my eyes scan the store for more photos, they stop and widen at the sight of a large framed map under recessed lights on the wall. The map correlated to the photos on the wall, and a pin was pressed into the location on the map where the picture was taken. So far Italy, India, Canada, and a few countries in South America.

One of the most important elements in Tony and Cannon’s shop is the essence of adventure. If the photos around the world weren’t enough to prove it, the future escapades with members of the community will!

Yes, after the new year, Tony and Cannon are going to take Charlotte photographers on photo adventures locally, nationally, and globally! Sign me up!

As I turned around towards the front of the store I noticed a cozy living room with a luxurious blue suede couch.

“This is one of my favorite places in the store.” says Tony “The living room is for photographers that don’t have a studio space or working place, we want our guests to be comfortable and relaxed, if the photographer needs tips or guidance, instead of meeting at a Starbucks, we can meet here, with no pressure to buy a thing! Tony and Cannon welcome guests to sit alongside them, ask questions, and most importantly get to know them.

As we walked through the living room space, Tony points to the wall draped with frames of different textures, shades, and colors all made by his wife. The wall of frames served as both a physical catalog and elegant wall decor.

While Tony continues the personal tour, we pass by rolls of fill and I immediately start to reminisce on my days in film class teasing about just how tedious and humbling developing process turned out to be. To my surprise, we approach the film room equipped with projectors and Ilford film paper, my heart jumped at the site and I let out and heartfelt giggle. The red room blazed as we stepped inside.

“It’s been 42 years since I’ve developed film. I was probably in third grade!

Tony stated he’s excited to learn the process of developing film along alongside his visitors.

The last room in the store is a small studio, with a backdrop and bounce umbrella ready for action. The space is reserved for class and also serves as rental space for those in need.

As we discuss his future plans for classes and conclude the tour, Cannon comes in to steal Tony for their speech. The room quiets and Tony begins the story of his journey leading up to the opening of the story including his meeting with Cannon and how the two ended up where they are currently.

I hold my shutter down as tony finishes his speech, capturing the sweet smiles as all the guests applaud him. Following his speech, Cannon takes the stage looking dearly at tony as he shares his experiences in photography along with his eagerness to join Tony on the journey to creating what is now known as the Photo Outfitters Store.

After more applauding, heartfelt faces float across the room, and Cannon concludes his speech. Surrounded by family and friends, the two men celebrate the success of their grand opening.

The Photo Outfitters offers a warm welcome to both beginner and advanced photographers for camera gear, rentals, classes, and much more.

Interested in classes?

Choose between 1-on-1 coaching & mentoring, group classes. and photo adventures, check out the class schedule here!

