Back To The 70s This Weekend

Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. Tonight: Clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s. Weekend: Beautiful with plenty of sunshine. Highs near 70 with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Next week: We continue our warming trend with highs in the mid 70s through the week.

Tropics:

– We are now watching a small non-tropical area of low pressure over 1,000 miles east of Bermuda. The development chance is low and this will likely not impact the United States.

Notes: