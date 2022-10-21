Back To The 70s This Weekend

Forecast:
Tonight: Clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Weekend: Beautiful with plenty of sunshine. Highs near 70 with lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Next week: We continue our warming trend with highs in the mid 70s through the week.
Tropics:
– We are now watching a small non-tropical area of low pressure over 1,000 miles east of Bermuda. The development chance is low and this will likely not impact the United States.
Notes:
– The Orionid meteor shower is here, but will not be impressive. We have too much light pollution so if you’re lucky, you could see 2-3 meteors per hour.
Have a great weekend!
Kaitlin