Candidates Hold Community Conversation Ahead of Election Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several democratic candidates vying to represent North and South Carolina in the U.S. House and Senate held a community conversation at Catawba Brewing in the Belmont neighborhood Friday.

It’s all in an effort to win over undecided voters ahead of election day on November 8.

Speakers at the event included Jeff Jackson, who is the democratic nominee for North Carolina’s newly formed 14th Congressional District; Congresswoman Alma Adams, who is running to keep her seat in District 12; House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, running for re-election in South Carolina’s 6th Congressional District; and Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, who is running to represent North Carolina in the U.S. Senate.

Beasley says there is a lot at stake this election.

“We need a senator that’s going to fight hard for lower costs,” Beasley said Friday. “Abortion rights are on the ballot. Education rights are on the ballot. Healthcare rights are on the ballot. The climate crisis is on the ballot. And I’m prepared to be that fighter in the Senate for North Carolina.”

Beasley is facing Republican Congressman Ted Budd for the Senate seat currently held by Republican Richard Burr.

Early voting in North Carolina opened Thursday and runs through Saturday, November 5.

Early voting in South Carolina begins Monday, October 24.