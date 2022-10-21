Iredell Sheriff: Man Charged With Child Sex Crimes

Abby Mittower,

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies have arrested Robert Harris III, of Cleveland, N.C., in connection with the sexual assault of a child.

Robert Jackson Harris III

On October 7th, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office was informed that a juvenile girl had been sexually assaulted.

After some investigation, 53-year-old Harris was named as a suspect. He was arrested on October 18th and is charged with the following:

  • Statutory Rape of a Child 15 or Younger
  • Felony First Degree Statutory Sex Offense
  • Felony Statutory Sex Offense with a Child 15 or Younger
  • Felony Statutory Sex Offense with a Child by an Adult
  • Felony Indecent Liberties with Children.

His bond has been set at $500,000 dollars.