Love For Lizzo On Full Display In Charlotte
Lizzo fans lined up bright and early to get up close and personal with their favorite entertainer. WCCB's Kelli Bartik catches up with the first fans in line.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lizzo mania took over the Queen City on Thursday.
It was first come, first served for fans who were lucky enough to get their hands on general admission floor tickets for the concert.
Lizzo fans lined up bright and early to get up close and personal with their favorite entertainer. WCCB’s Kelli Bartik caught up with some of the first fans in line.