CHARLOTTE — A woman who is suspected of throwing bleach at a CMS school bus driver has been arrested, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Regina Fields, 30, has been charged with assault on a school employee.

According to jail records, Fields was processed on October 19.

On October 18, the 72-year-old bus driver says a parent threw bleach in her face at a morning bus stop on Central Ave. The driver was transporting students to Winterfield Elementary school in east Charlotte.