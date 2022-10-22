Dozens March In Charlotte To Support Freedom For Iran

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — People in Charlotte joined the international call for change in Iran on Saturday.

Dozens turned out to Romare Bearden Park in Uptown to march in support of freedom for people in Iran and Iranian women’s rights.

Protests have sparked globally following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in Iran on September 16. Authorities say Amini was beaten to death by Iran’s Morality Police, who enforce the country’s rules on hijabs and other conservative Islamic modes of dress and behavior. The morality police arrested her for not complying with a headscarf mandate.

All over the world and in Charlotte, people are sympathizing with the Iranian people suffering from serious human rights abuses.

Organizers of Saturday’s demonstration say they want the people in Iran to have the same freedoms of people in the U.S.

“We’re informing the locals in Charlotte that we are defending human rights,” said organizer Shahram Mazhari. “We are defending democracy, because this is a democratic nation. This is a nation that respects human rights, so this is the perfect place for it.”

Organizers say they’ll continue standing in solidarity with Iran until Iranians are safe.