AP: Three People Dead, Six Injured After St. Louis School Shooting

The Latest:

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A gunman broke into a St. Louis high school Monday morning, fatally shooting a woman and a teenage girl and injuring six others before police killed him.

The shooting just after 9 a.m. at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School forced students to barricade doors and huddle in classroom corners, jump from windows and run out of the building.

One terrorized girl said she was eye-to-eye with the shooter before his gun apparently jammed and she was able to run out.

Speaking at a news conference, Police Commissioner Michael Sack said the shooter was about 20 years old but did not provide a name for him or his victims.

Previously:

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Media reports say six people were injured in a shooting inside a St. Louis high school. The shooting was reported just after 9 a.m. Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, prompting hundreds of students to leave the building, many of them running.

St. Louis Public Schools said on Twitter that the shooter was “quickly stopped” by police. No further details about the shooter were immediately released.

The district says the injured were on the way to the hospital, but did not indicate how badly they were injured. TV reports said officers entered the area with guns drawn. Some parents arrived to pick up kids and check on their safety.