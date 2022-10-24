Mainly Quiet & Nice Week Ahead

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Mid 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Clouds will increase through the second half of the day.

Wednesday: Slightly chance of rain during the first half of the day. Clouds decrease through the day. Breezy with wind gusts up to 20 mph. Highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Notes:

– The severe weather threat (level 2 out of 5) moves from Texas to Mississippi and Alabama tomorrow.

– We will need to watch for brush fires this week. Most of us will stay dry all week and with leaves on the ground + low humidity + gusty wind, we could see an increased fire risk.