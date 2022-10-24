Missing Salisbury Man Has Been Found

The Latest:

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that missing Salisbury man Ellis Sisk was found late Saturday night.

Previously (10/22/22):

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating Ellis Ray Sisk, 86, who went missing Friday.

Deputies say that Sisk was last seen leaving the Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury at around 2 p.m. on October 21st.

He was driving a red KIA Soul with a NC Disabled Veteran tag of 819-TDV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700.