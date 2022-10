CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Man of Steel is back.

Henry Cavill has announced he will return to the role of Superman in the DC movie universe.

He shared a picture on Instagram before saying quote, “I wanted to make it official: I’m back as Superman.”

The news comes after Cavill appeared for a cameo at the end of “Black Adam” with the Rock.

He’s also appeared as Superman in Justice League, Batman v Superman and Man of Steel.