Inmate Escapes from Gaffney, SC Detention Center

GAFFNEY, S.C. — The public’s help is needed to locate an inmate that escaped from Cherokee County Detention Center. On Monday night between 9:50 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., Joshua Lee Shoemaker walked out of the detention center. Authorities say it appears Shoemaker used a blanket to cover the razor wire on the detention center fence and climbed over it to escape. While climbing over the fence, Shoemaker supposedly sustained cuts to his body. Once he was over the fence they say he removed his orange jumpsuit and possibly got into a vehicle and left the area.

Officials says there is no immediate threat to any residence in the area because they believe Shoemaker left the area. The inmate’s last known address is in Clover and York County law enforcement have been notified.

Shoemaker was in custody since August 3, 2021 for armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pointing and presenting a firearm and assault and battery. He was also facing a grand larceny charge in Gaffney, South Carolina.

Officials warn that anyone who is assisting or aiding Shoemaker could also face charges.

If anyone knows where he is or has any information that can help lead to his arrest, they are asked to contact local law enforcemnt.